Single-lane closures start next week for HOV work on northbound I-5 between Everett and Marysville

Drivers should prepare for single-lane overnight closures on Interstate 5 between Everett and Marysville starting Monday night, March 6, and continuing through Thursday, March 9.

The lane closures are the first step in a project that will extend the northbound HOV lane from Everett to State Route 529 in Marysville. As work begins, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will repave the northbound and southbound shoulders to prepare for a lane shift to the right later in March. Lane reductions include:

9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 6: northbound I-5 right lane

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8: northbound right lane

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 9: left lane closed

In addition, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March, 14, the right southbound lane will be closed between SR 529 and the Snohomish River Bridge.

The work is weather dependent.