Sixth-grade girls basketball team places 2nd in state championships

The Edmonds-Woodway sixth-grade girls feeder team took second in the Gold Division at the state championship in Spokane March 10-12.
The Edmonds team is part of the feeder program that is committed to increasing the opportunity and participation of young women in basketball across the Edmonds School District service area.
The sixth-grade team has students who attend Westgate and Sherwood elementary schools and Madrona, and Maplewood K-8 schools.
During this weekend’s state tournament, the team won its first three games 39-15 (vs. Camas), 48-41 (vs. Liberty) and 29-24 (semifinal rematch vs. Liberty), eventually losing in the final to state champion, Tahoma.
The roster of sixth graders includes:
The team is coached by two graduates of Edmonds-area high schools — Quinn Manning and Matt Manning.
Feeder programs are so important for our community. Way to go Warriors!
Great job ladies!
