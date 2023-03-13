Sixth-grade girls basketball team places 2nd in state championships

Members of the sixth-grade girls team. (Photo courtesy Matt Manning)

The Edmonds-Woodway sixth-grade girls feeder team took second in the Gold Division at the state championship in Spokane March 10-12.

The Edmonds team is part of the feeder program that is committed to increasing the opportunity and participation of young women in basketball across the Edmonds School District service area.

The sixth-grade team has students who attend Westgate and Sherwood elementary schools and Madrona, and Maplewood K-8 schools.

During this weekend’s state tournament, the team won its first three games 39-15 (vs. Camas), 48-41 (vs. Liberty) and 29-24 (semifinal rematch vs. Liberty), eventually losing in the final to state champion, Tahoma.

The roster of sixth graders includes:

Madi Daviscourt
Baya Dire
Amelia Faber
Sloane Franks
Eva Hopkins
Madeline Kost
Amara Leckie
Amina Mandac
Charlee Manning
Harper Oliver
Emery Thomas

The team is coached by two graduates of Edmonds-area high schools — Quinn Manning and Matt Manning.

