Sno-Isle Libraries executive director to speak at April 6 Edmonds Chamber luncheon

Lois Langer Thompson, executive director at Sno-Isle Libraries, will speak at the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce luncheon set for 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Portofino Restaurant, 1306 Olympic View Dr., Edmonds.
Thompson will provide an update on the Edmonds Library renovation and reopening, along with programs offered through the library.
Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members, which includes lunch. Register and pay by 10 p.m. April 3. No day-of registrations. Note any dietary restrictions in registration notes.
