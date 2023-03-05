Sno-King Community Chorale presents ‘The Open Road’ March 11

The Sno-King Community Chorale will perform The Open Road at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
The performance will be centered around the natural beauty of the U.S. and of exploration.
Tickets are available here.
