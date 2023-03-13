Snohomish County Conservation Futures Program seeks applicants for advisory board opening

The Snohomish County Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board (CFPAB) has one vacancy and is seeking applicants.

The opening is an at-large position and generally represents habitat priorities for consideration during board deliberations. The board makes recommendations to the Snohomish County Council related to distribution of the Conservation Futures Fund, as well as other actions. The position is open until filled.

Instructions and the application can be found on the Snohomish County Boards and Commissions webpage. Applicants are encouraged to review the information on the webpage and consider attending a board meeting.

The Snohomish County Conservation Futures Program was started in 1988 to distribute Conservation Futures Property Tax Funds as authorized by RCW 84.34.230. The purpose of this funding is to acquire interests — or rights — in real property for the preservation of open space, farm and agricultural land, and timber land per SCC 4.14.010. These resources are available through the county’s authority to levy up to six and one-quarter cents per thousand dollars on all taxable property within the county for the purpose of acquiring open space.

The advisory board makes recommendations to the Snohomish County Council for projects to be funded as part of the Conservation Futures Program, develops strategic, long-range plans for the program, and makes recommendations on open space policy related to the program. The board consists of the county executive (or designee); two members of county council; one elected official selected by all cities and towns whose population base independently is 10,000 or greater, one elected official selected by all cities and towns whose population base is less than 10,000, and two members representing citizens of Snohomish County. Board members serve four-year terms.

Since 1988 over $80 million dollars has been expended to acquire land or easements throughout the county by Snohomish County, cities and towns and eligible nonprofit organizations, as allowed by state law.

Qualifications and Restrictions

Criteria used to evaluate potential nomination for a position of the CFPAB include: