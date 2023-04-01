Sounder train available for Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians game April 2

Sound Transit’s Sounder train is running to the Sunday, April 2 Seattle Mariners game at 1:10 p.m. vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

From the north, the inbound N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Both return trains depart 35 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at www.soundtransit.org/mariners.