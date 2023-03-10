Sponsor spotlight: Get the scoop on this year’s top engagement ring trends

Before you pop the question, check out the hottest engagement ring styles of 2023

As the weather warms and spring approaches, thoughts turn to sunnier topics. This time of year all things are in bloom, including love! If you’re planning a proposal, you already know that the first step is picking out the right ring — but that’s easier said than done.

When it comes to selecting an engagement ring, there are many things to keep in mind. You want the ring you choose to be beautiful in both meaning and appearance, but it can be hard to determine just what your significant other wants, especially when you want the proposal to be a total surprise. To make the decision even tougher, it seems like jewelry trends are constantly changing.

To learn more about this year’s top engagement ring trends, we consulted an expert: local jeweler Andy Cline, whose store Cline Jewelers has been in the engagement ring business for over 40 years.

“As we’ve seen in the past couple of years, customers are still interested in vintage and vintage style engagement rings,” Cline says. “But we’re noticing some fascinating new trends in 2023. We’re selling more salt-and-pepper diamonds and lab-grown diamonds, and we’ve also had lots of customers asking about custom engagement rings.”

There’s no need to hack your partner’s Pinterest page — read on for the full rundown on the trendy engagement ring styles they’re secretly dreaming of.

2023’s Top Engagement Ring Styles

1. Vintage Inspired & Vintage Engagement Rings

Whether it’s a pre-owned estate ring or a custom designed ring with vintage elements, many ring shoppers are seeking out those classic looks. What exactly makes a ring vintage or vintage-inspired? Certain design details in a ring represent the distinct styles of earlier time periods. In particular, the shape of the diamond (or other gemstone) has a huge impact on a ring’s overall aesthetic, and some diamond cuts give a ring some instant antique flair. The cushion cut diamond — a rounded square shape — evolved from the original “old mine cut” diamonds used in the very first diamond engagement rings. Another classic style is the marquise cut, which resembles the shape of an almond and dates back to 18th century France. A jeweler who carries vintage and estate pieces knows the quirks of antique jewelry, and can help you select a ring with a real vintage look.

2. Salt and Pepper Diamond Engagement Rings

Salt and pepper diamonds are diamonds that contain natural color markings, called inclusions. In salt and pepper diamonds, tiny black and white inclusions create a flecked look. Their appearance can range from milky white to silvery gray to dark black with white speckles. While people used to only be interested in completely clear diamonds, many people are now discovering the beauty in those so-called flaws. Each salt and pepper diamond is unique, with its own one-of-a-kind inclusions, colors, and patterns. Though they don’t offer the same sparkle as a colorless diamond, salt and pepper stones bring their own brand of imperfectly perfect beauty to an engagement ring.

3. Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings

Lab-grown diamonds are the latest innovation in the jewelry industry. As their name implies, instead of being mined from the earth, these diamonds are created in a lab using a special superheated carbon chamber that mimics ideal diamond growing conditions. The resulting lab-grown diamond has the same chemical makeup and appearance as a natural diamond. A lab-created diamond can be cut in any of the shapes that a mined diamond can. As an added bonus, they tend to be significantly cheaper than mined diamonds, since production is not nearly as labor-intensive.

4. Custom Engagement Rings

Custom design is an increasingly popular route for engagement ring buyers, because what’s more romantic than a ring made especially for your loved one? If it’s the thought that counts, then it’s hard to beat a ring you created yourself. When you work with a quality custom jewelry shop, you’ll have the opportunity to select every element of your partner’s ring — from the color and style of the band to the shape of the center stone. Custom design is also a great way to restyle family heirloom pieces. Create a brand-new engagement ring while keeping the sentiment and memories behind an old treasure.

5. Hidden Halo Engagement Rings

The halo engagement ring has been a hugely popular choice for the past several years. Now, a variation on the classic halo style is having its moment. In a traditional halo engagement ring, smaller diamonds encircle the face of the center stone. In a hidden halo engagement ring, the accent diamonds wrap around the base of the center stone instead. This means that, when viewed from above, the hidden halo won’t be visible — but when viewed from other angles, the miniature sparklers will appear! It’s a subtler way to add another dimension of radiance to your engagement ring, and it seems to be taking off in 2023.

6. Oval Diamond Engagement Rings

The sweet and simple oval cut diamond is a top pick for a reason. Their simplicity suits both modern and vintage styles. This diamond shape pairs beautifully with just about any band style, setting, or accents you can imagine, making them an excellent choice for a custom engagement ring. They are unique in that they do not have strict length-to-width ratios, as is the case with some other diamond cuts, so the buyer can choose his or her ideal proportions. Plus, their shape has a flattering, elongating effect on the wearer’s fingers.

Don’t Stress: Trust the Engagement Ring Experts

No matter which style of engagement ring you decide on, it’s vital to ensure that you’re buying from a reputable jewelry shop, like the talented team at Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds. Cline Jewelers offers decades of experience in custom jewelry design, a wide selection of vintage and estate jewelry, and an extensive collection of signature pieces.

“Your engagement is one of the most important moments in your life, and we take that seriously,” says Andy Cline. “Whether you’re leaning towards a vintage engagement ring, a custom engagement ring, or anything in between, we’re here to make sure you get exactly what you’re looking for.”

Visit Cline Jewelers in-store or online to book an appointment for a custom engagement ring design consultation, check out the vintage and estate jewelry collection, or shop the full selection of on trend and unique engagement rings.