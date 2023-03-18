Sponsor spotlight: Heather Krause named to the 2023 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State

Heather Krause, AIF

Senior Vice President – Financial Advisor – Assistant Branch Director

Senior Portfolio Manager – Portfolio Focus

Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team

303 5th Ave. S., Suite 100, Edmonds, WA 98020

425-712-7309 | heather.krause@rbc.com

www.krauseandthorpe.com

RBC Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Heather was named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list in the U.S. Born and raised in Seattle, Heather graduated from Franklin High School and holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Lafayette College, and a master of science degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the University of Washington. She has lived in the Ballard area of Seattle since 1995 with her husband and two children.

At Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team, we could not be more proud of Heather and her consistent accolades. Please join us in congratulating Heather on this noteworthy honor.

Investment and insurance products offered through RBC Wealth Management are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

The 2023 Forbes “Top Women Wealth Advisors” and “Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State” award was announced February 2023. Data as of 9/30/2022. The award was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. The financial advisor does not pay a fee to be considered for or to receive this award. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients. This is not indicative of this financial advisor’s future performance. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

© 2023 RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, registered investment adviser and Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

All rights reserved.