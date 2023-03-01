Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck back in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday

Scotty’s Food Truck is open Thursday through Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. this week at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

Warm up with a hot bowl of creamy clam chowder or some crispy fish and chips.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.