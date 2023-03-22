Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Friday-Saturday only this week

Enjoy crispy fish and chips, shrimp tacos and more at Scotty’s Food Truck, open Friday and Saturday only this week, 4-7:30 p.m. The location is the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

Scotty’s also offerings his famous Blackened Salmo Caesar Salad as well as other seafood delights.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Friday and Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.