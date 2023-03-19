Sponsor spotlight: Shredding and electronics recycle event March 25

Posted: March 19, 2023 12

Shredding and Electronics Recycle Event

and

Food Drive for Lynnwood Food Bank

Windermere Real Estate/Alderwood

Next to See’s Candy

Saturday, March 25, 2023 – 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contact me with any questions

Leigh Buchan Harvey – Realtor®
206-730-1319 |LBHarvey@Windermere.com
LBHarvey-Windermere.com

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME