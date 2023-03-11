Sponsor spotlight: Women emerging as leaders in the skilled trades

The pandemic caused many individuals to reevaluate their careers and job prospects. The desire for jobs with stability, solid pay and career advancement has increased. The residential construction industry offers these types of opportunities with no shortage of job openings. More women are entering the residential construction industry to embark on a promising career path and achieve a level of personal fulfillment.

This month we celebrated the 25th Anniversary of Women in Construction Week (WIC) March 6-9, to raise awareness and recognize the essential role of women in the construction industry.

Not only are women employed in all aspects of residential construction, but they are also reaping the industry’s compensation benefits. In general, a pay gap exists between men and women across most industries in the U.S., where women earn 80 cents for every dollar a man earns. However, the gap is much smaller in the construction trades. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women in the construction industry earn 97 cents for every dollar a man earns.

Climbing the career ladder in any industry can be a challenge without a strong network of support. NAHB’s Professional Women in Building (PWB) Council’s offers access to professional development resources, forums that hone leadership skills and national recognition within the largest network of residential construction industry professionals. A career in the trades brings a sense of satisfaction for all those seeking out opportunities to help fulfill the American Dream.

To learn more about the PWB of King & Snohomish Counties, visit their website.

Irons Brothers Construction, your local remodeling and design + build firm, is currently staffed with 55% women. A video showcasing the 6 women on their team who hold a wide variety of positions through all departments, can be viewed here.

To learn more about Irons Brothers Construction, visit www.ironsbc.com

By Melissa Irons, Marketing & Operations Manager

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.