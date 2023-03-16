Squirrel in equipment causes downtown Edmonds power outage Wednesday afternoon

Nearly 1,800 customers in downtown Edmonds were left without power late Wednesday afternoon after a squirrel got into electrical equipment, Snohomish County PUD said.

The outage occurred at 4:20 p.m. and power was expected to return by around 6:15 p.m., PUD spokesperson Kellie Stickney said

According to this Nature Conservancy article, wildlife comes in second only to stormy weather as the major cause of power failures. And squirrels are by far the worst offenders. In fact, some industry estimates say squirrels cause almost half of all power outages from widlife.

The article goes on to state: