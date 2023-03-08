St. Alban’s Church hosting food distribution March 8

As part of its continuing efforts to support the food insecurity needs of the Edmonds community, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will be distributing food in its north parking lot on Wednesday, March 8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

All are invited to visit and take home a variety of food items made available by the Edmonds Food Bank. Anyone who needs food — or knows someone who does– is encouraged to visit and take advantage of this distribution.

St. Alban’s, in partnership with the food bank, will continue to offer this event on second Wednesday of each month.

The church is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. Watch for the signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.