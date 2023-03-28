St. Alban’s sponsoring community Easter egg hunt April 8

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds is holding its second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at the church on Saturday, April 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be accessible for kids of all ages, abilities and physical modalities.

There will be two sessions this year so that the church can make sure it does not run out of eggs:

Session 1: 2-2:30 p.m. with staging starting at 1:30 p.m.

Session 2: 3-3:30 p.m. with staging starting at 2:30 p.m.

The event will also include special blue eggs containing only nut-free candy.

The church’s grounds are walker and wheelchair accessible. Bags will be provided for those collecting the plastic eggs containing Easter treats. Church members and friends will be on hand to assist the egg gatherers.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.

The St. Alban’s event is the second of two egg hunts scheduled for Edmonds April 8. The first, sponsored by Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, will be at 10 a.m. at Frances Anderson Playfield.