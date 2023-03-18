St. Alban’s to hold ‘Golden Age of Radio’ Show April 1

Members of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will get into the time machine to travel back to the days of radio when they host their first live theater production of “The Golden Age of Radio” on Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

The event, recreating three classic programs, is open to all. The only cost of admission is that guests bring a jar (or more) of peanut butter as a donation to help local food banks. Cash and checks made payable to St. Alban’s, with “Food Drive” noted on the memo line will also be accepted.

On Nov. 2, 1920, under the call sign KDKA, Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Company transmitted the first scheduled radio broadcast. This was the beginning of providing instant news for people in most world locations to hear current news and eventually have access to home entertainment.

St Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds. Church members are looking forward to seeing the community at the show and remember: No tickets are needed. Just bring a jar of peanut butter.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.