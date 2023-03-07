Students with disabilities invited to apply for Youth Leadership Forum

High school students with disabilities can apply to the 21st annual Washington State Youth Leadership Forum to learn leadership, citizenship and personal skills.

About 30 students will attend this free overnight camp, which will be at the Dumas Bay Center in Federal Way from July 30 to Aug. 4.

The Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment (GCDE) is accepting applications through May 31. There is no cost to parents for their student to attend.

The Youth Leadership Forum (YLF) is designed for students with disabilities who want to be or are leaders in their schools and communities.

“YLF develops character, independence and creativity. It’s an amazing program,” says Candace Dickson, YLF chair.

Eligible youth are:

High school juniors and seniors ages 16 to 21 who have a disability. and

Students up to age 21 who are receiving transition services.

The Youth Leadership Forum is a project of the GCDE with funding from the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.

To apply: Go to the YLF page on the GCDE website and select 2023 initial YLF student application. Or contact Elaine Stefanowicz by email or phone at 360-890-3774.