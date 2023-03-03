Three-term City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis enters Edmonds mayoral race

The race for Edmonds mayor now has three candidates. Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis has officially filed with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) for the position, a necessary step when candidates begin fundraising.

Buckshnis will face current Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, who announced in February he is running for a second term, and retired Edmonds business owner and former Edmonds Planning Board member Mike Rosen, who declared his candidacy in December.

According to the PDC filings for all three candidates, Rosen has raised more than $36,000 and spent nearly $4,500. Nelson and Buckshnis show no fundraising or expenses as of yet.

Buckshnis, who has served on the council since 2010, said Thursday she plans to make the announcement official at an invitation-only event in late March. A larger, public campaign kickoff will be scheduled later, she said.

The three-term councilmember grew up in Portland, Oregon and graduated in 1979 from Portland State University, where she earned bachelor of science degrees in both business administration/finance and psychology. Her professional work in banking and finance has taken her all over the world, including a stint assisting the Lithuanian government rebuild its post-Soviet banking and regulatory system.

She has lived in Edmonds for more than two decades, during which time she has volunteered with a host of organizations. These include Off-Leash Area Edmonds, the Edmonds Art Festival, Edmonds Rotary, Edmonds Floretum Garden Club, Edmonds Senior Center, Edmonds in Bloom and Students Saving Salmon. She has also spent 13 years on the Water Resources Inventory 8 Salmon Recovery Council.