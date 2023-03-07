Time to submit nominations for Best of Edmonds 2023

Share what you love about Edmonds. From cocktail bar to coffee shop, from accountant to auto detailer, it’s time to submit your nominations for the 2023 Best of Edmonds.

Sponsored by My Edmonds News and KDMC Marketing, with support from the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the Best of Edmonds 2023 will recognize those services, companies and people that make our city a special place to live, work and play.

Best of all, both the nominations and the selections are made by you, our readers. We are now accepting nominations in dozens of categories.

Nominate your favorites here.

Once the nominations are compiled, the fun starts — voting for your favorites.

We will name winners and runners up in each category, based on the number of votes received.

“We were thrilled with the response to our inaugural Best of Edmonds contest in 2022,” said My Edmonds News publisher Teresa Wippel. “We look forward to showcasing a new set of winners in 2023.”

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.

The deadline to submit nominations is March 14, 2023. Watch My Edmonds News for the list of nominees and your opportunity to vote for the Best of Edmonds 2023.

You can see the list of 2022 winners in the Best of Edmonds magazine online here.