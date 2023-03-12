Traffic safety topic of March 18 Asian Service Center seminar

How to prevent vehicle accidents and what to do if you are in one is the topic of a traffic safety seminar hosted by the Edmonds-based Asian Service Center this Saturday, March 18.

An Edmonds police officer will be the guest speaker for the event, which runs from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the center, 22727 Highway 99, Ste. 110.

You can learn more about the nonprofit Asian Service Center here.