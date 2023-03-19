Transition Resource Fair for those with developmental disabilities and their families March 21

Snohomish County is hosting its 23rd annual Transition Resource Fair Tuesday, March 21, from 4-8:30 p.m. at Cascade High School, 801 E. Casino Road, Everett.

Organized by the Snohomish County Developmental Disabilities Program, it will be in-person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a free community event that welcomes individuals with developmental disabilities (ages 12 and older), their families, caregivers, teachers, employees and other interested community members.

The Transition Resource Fair takes place during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and the event celebrates the accomplishments of individuals with developmental disabilities and creates connections to community resources.

The fair includes 50 resource tables staffed by a variety of community agencies that provide information on resources including employment, advocacy, assistive technology, housing, transportation, guardianship, leadership opportunities and trusts. Free workshops are offered between 4 and 8:30 p.m. on topics including assistance for students in obtaining employment, transportation, affordable housing, and guardianship and alternatives.