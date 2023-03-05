Reminder: Verdant Community Wellness Center hosting free health screening clinic March 7

The Verdant Community Wellness Center will be hosting a free health screening clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Walk in or register for a 30-minute appointment with a registered nurse. Residents can take advantage of free blood pressure, A1C/pre-diabetes/diabetes testing, and/or depression screening.

Walks-ins are welcome between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are available from 1-4 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for the community to educate themselves, connect to resources and ask questions,” said Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards.

Visit www.verdanthealth.org to register for an appointment.

This event is presented in collaboration with Medical Teams International.