Volunteer in Edmonds parks on Earth Day, April 22

Looking for a way to make a difference in your community on Earth Day? The City of Edmonds invites you to join your friends and neighbors to help plant trees, remove litter and restore native forest habitat in our parks.

The city will be hosting work parties on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at four parks in Edmonds. Work will include planting trees at Yost Park, picking up litter at Marina Beach and Brackett’s Landing parks, and spreading bark mulch to prepare the soil for fall planting at Pine Ridge Park.

Participants will work under the leadership of city staff and Sound Salmon Solutions’ Edmonds Stewards, which leads habitat restoration events in Edmonds parks year round. Edmonds Stewards volunteers host monthly work parties at Yost, Pine Ridge and Hutt Parks and at the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat & Native Plant Demonstration Garden. All are welcome to participate.

Details regarding the work parties, how to prepare and a list of items to bring are included on the Sound Salmon Solutions’ events page at www.soundsalmonsolutions.org/events. Participation is free but space is limited and preregistration is required. All ages are welcome, with the exception of Yost Park, where participants must be a minimum of 13 years old due to safety concerns. Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Earth Day in Edmonds Parks is presented by the City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Department, the Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board, the Edmonds Youth Commission and Sound Salmon Solutions.