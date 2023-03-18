Wife of late ‘Trapped in America’ author to speak in Edmonds March 21

Zuzanna Low, the Croatian widow of American Jerry Low, will make a presentation about their global missionary work Tuesday, March 21, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church Parish Hall, 657 Daley St., Edmonds.

Low will recap her husband’s story and sign copies of his memoir, Trapped in America. A $1 donation from each book’s sale will go to Seattle’s amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) organization; Jerry Low passed away last year from Lou Gehrig’s disease. His compelling narrative describes his struggles with the disease as it progressed, his earlier years as a victim of school bullying, then drug addiction, incarceration and his eventual transformation as a missionary in the Balkan Peninsula, where he met and married Zuzanna.

Their three children and grandchildren live in the U.S. while Zuzanna Low travels worldwide continuing their missionary work and describing life in Croatia today.

Low will make an additional appearance that evening at 7 p.m. at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd., Lake Forest Park.