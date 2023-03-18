Wilbert F. Wolf: Edmonds resident enjoyed careers in education, finance

Wilbert F. Wolf

July 15, 1931 – March 11, 2023

Wilbert (Wil) Wolf, 91 passed away peacefully at his home in Edmonds, WA on March 11, 2023. He was born on July 15, 1931 to Fred Wolf and Kathrine Rupple (Wolf) in Fort Morgan, CO. After the death of Kathrine, Fred Wolf married Dena “Weihe” Wolf. Dena became Wil’s beloved mother.

Wil grew up in Fort Morgan, CO. where he met and married Beverly Barger, his high school sweetheart, in 1950. Wil and Beverly embarked upon a wonderful 69-year marriage. They had two children, Joe and Kay.

Wil graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with his Bachelor Of Science Degree in 1955. Soon after, he accepted a teaching position at Port Angeles High School in Port Angeles, WA. Wil, Beverly, and the kids moved to the beautiful state of Washington to embark on his teaching career. Several years later after attending college every summer he achieved his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from University of Northern Colorado.

His years in Port Angeles were filled with raising his children, snow skiing in the Olympic Mountains, hiking to the Pacific beaches, teaching tennis, and supporting the Port Angeles High School football team. Wil always had fond memories of his time in Port Angeles.

In 1968, the family moved to Edmonds, WA. Wil was offered an instructional/department head position at the newly established Edmonds Community College. Wil remained in this position until he retired after 30 years in the education field.

After a short break, Wil moved forward toward a second career in the field of Finance. He was studying and taking SEC exams to become a licensed Financial Advisor. Wil traveled to New York City to gain work experience at the New York Stock Exchange. He finally ended his Finance career almost 20 years later at the age of 75 with Morgan Stanley.

After full retirement, Wil traveled with his beloved wife Beverly to many parts of the world. In between they worked together on their landscape garden projects in Edmonds and family home in Fort Morgan, CO. He enjoyed many family get-togethers with his daughter and granddaughter and returning to Fort Morgan to attend many class reunions with his close friends from days gone by.

Wil was a member of the Rotary Club – Edmonds/Lynnwood and enjoyed his weekly Coffee Club with his good friends. Wil instilled the value of hard work and self-reliance to his children. He was known as an extremely hard-working individual.

Wil is survived by his daughter Kay Ruosch (Greg Eitelberg), granddaughter Kimberly Ruosch (Nick Busby), and daughter-in-law Karen Wolf. Wil was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beverly and son Joe Wolf.

Our family would like to express our gratitude and love to our extended family of caregivers that took care of both Wil and Bev during the past few years. Thank you, Virginia, Jane, Salome, Patricia, Alice and many others over the past six years. We will always carry warm thoughts and memories of your help and support.

Wil loved life, family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

A Graveside service will be held in Fort Morgan, Colorado at The Riverside Cemetery the week of May 20th. Wil will be laid next to his beloved wife Beverly in eternal rest. Further details will be shared when service date is confirmed.