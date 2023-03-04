Woodway Town Council March 6 to hear police update, discuss Point Wells

The Woodway Town Council during its Monday, March 6 meeting is scheduled to receive a police department update and continue a public discussion regarding the future of Point Wells. You can learn more about Point Wells here.

There will be two opportunities for public comments.

The council meeting will take place at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. The meeting also will be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial 1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 325 672 222#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.