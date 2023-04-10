76th Avenue overlay project construction resumes in Edmonds, Lynnwood

Construction for the 76th Avenue overlay project was scheduled to resume April 10 and continue through the end of May, the City of Edmonds said.

The project, a collaboration between the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, began last September and was suspended due to winter weather. The contractor was able to install sidewalk and utility improvements before suspension.

The remaining construction work will include removing 2.5 inches of existing pavement surface, placing the pavement overlay and applying new pavement markings. The contractor’s schedule in April and May is dependent on having a stretch of warm and dry weather to complete the paving work.

Expect temporary delays for traffic control operations during construction (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Use caution when driving through the construction zone for the safety of the construction workers, traveling public and pedestrians.

If you have questions, email Ryan Hague at ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov or call or text 425-367-2138.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Ryan Hague. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Ryan Hague.