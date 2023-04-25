After state Legislature fails to address drug possession laws, Olson says she’s working on local ordinance

Just prior to the close of the 2023 session Sunday, the Washington State Legislature failed to pass a law aimed at responding to the state Supreme Court’s Blake decision about drug possession laws. In response, Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson said Tuesday she is working to put together an Edmonds-specific ordinance aimed at addressing the issue.

According to The Seattle Times, without further state legislative action — such as a special session — Washington’s drug possession law will expire July 1, meaning there will be no penalty in state law and leaving cities free to adopt local ordinances.

The court’s 2021 Blake decision invalidated the state’s felony drug possession statute as unconstitutional. That year, in response, lawmakers passed a measure that decriminalized nearly all drug possession in Washington state.

Legislators and Gov. Jay Inslee had stated that finding a permanent fix for the issue was a high priority in the 2023 session. The Seattle Times reported that on Saturday, April 22, negotiators “announced a compromise deal that would make drug possession a gross misdemeanor while appropriating millions toward treatment, housing and support for people with substance use disorder.”

That measure, however, failed to garner enough votes Sunday night, with no House Republicans and 15 Democrats opposing, The Times said.

In addition, the Snohomish County Mayors and Business Leaders for Public Safety coalition that had been formed last fall to advocate for public safety legislation — including a fix for the Blake decision — sent out a press release Sunday stating their opposition to the compromise. In a statement, the group — which includes the mayors of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace — said that the bill, in its present form, “would do more harm than good in addressing drug use in our communities, and we cannot support it going forward.”

Edmonds City Councilmember Olson said she is hopes to introduce a local drug possession ordinance during the council’s May 9 Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel committee meeting.

“This should be a relatively short turnaround as neighboring cities have already done the work,” Olson said.

The Lynnwood City Council in February approved an ordinance that will allow police to arrest individuals using illegal drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine in public. The bill also prohibits disposing of drugs and drug paraphernalia on the ground or in bodies of water.

In addition, after the state Legislature’s failure to act, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring announced Sunday that he will be introducing an ordinance to outlaw drug possession in Snohomish County.

“Addressing the Blake decision and the issue of drug possession was one of the most important tasks of the legislature this year,” Nehring said. “While there were legislators from both sides working in good faith, ultimately an agreement could not be reached. This is unfortunate but opens the door for counties and cities to address this issue at the local level.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues at Snohomish County to adopt reasonable regulations which lead with compassion and emphasize treatment while also holding individuals accountable for their actions,” Nehring continued.