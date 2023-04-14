An update on upcoming construction in Ballinger Park

To Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds residents around Ballinger Park:

I am reaching out to let you know of upcoming construction work in Ballinger Park this spring and summer. This work is part of a larger effort to improve plant and animal habitat in Ballinger Park as described in the Ballinger Park Master Plan. The construction project will create a new stream channel, build a pedestrian boardwalk, build a maintenance vehicle bridge, remove invasive plants/plant native plants, and restore wetland areas.

The contractor (Tunista Construction, LLC) under contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be mobilizing into the park in early to mid-May 2023, and will be adding a high-visibility construction fence around their work activities. For your safety and that of your pets, please stay out of the construction area.

Earthwork in the park is anticipated to begin in early June 2023. Some areas on the east side of the park along the new trail will remain open to park visitors, but a large portion of the park will be under construction intoNovember 2023. For those residents with backyards on Hall Creek, crews will be removing invasive plantsfrom the creek edge and replanting native plants along the creek edge of your property.

There will be construction noise (limited to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) associated with equipment moving onsite, as well as from the boardwalk and bridge construction. You may see an increase in construction vehicles on adjacent streets, and expect minor traffic flow disruptions in the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center parking lot.

If you have questions or concerns about the project, please feel free to contact me. I can be reached at 425-744-6226 or lreed@mltwa.gov.

Thank you,

Laura Reed

Stormwater Program Manager

City of Mountlake Terrace