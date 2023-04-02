April 29 Edmonds Laugh-a-thon to benefit Edmonds Chamber WISH Fund

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and Edmonds Chamber Foundation are sponsoring the Edmonds Laugh-a-thon, a comedy show fundraiser benefiting the WISH Fund and other Edmonds Chamber Foundation programs. The event will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at the Old Edmonds Opera House (Masonic Lodge), 515 Dayton St.

After a successful pre-pandemic show in 2019, host Vince Valenzuela returns to lead the audience through five comedy acts featuring himself and fellow accomplished comedians: Art Krug, Jessica Hong, Rod Long and Susan Rice. General admission will be $30 online and $35 at the door. VIP tickets are also available for $50 each; they include VIP seating and a meet-and-greet with the comedians before the show.

This is an age 21-plus show. More information can be found at www.edmondschamberfoundation.org/laughathon/.

The Edmonds Chamber’s WISH (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) Fund was created to help businesses get back on their feet faster after a small disaster. This program is intended to assist in recovery when an incident is not covered by insurance, or a business is under-insured. The Edmonds Chamber Foundation also funds two Edmonds College scholarships annually and offers financial assistance to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce for production of their free community events.

Sponsorships of Edmonds Laugh-a-thon are available ranging from $250 up to $2,500. Contact Lillyan Hendershot for more information: lilly@thebrandingiron.us.

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, contact Erica Sugg at erica@edmondschamber.com.

About the performers:

Vince Valenzuela has shared the stage with such comedians at Adam Sandler, Bobcat Goldthwait, Robert Klein, Paul Rodriguez, Richard Jeni, Howie Mandel, Jay Mohr and Carlos Mencia. His stand up gained national recognition from several television appearances including: Comedy Central’s Make Me Laugh and A&E’s An Evening at the Improv, HBO’s Loco Slam, USA’s Up All Night, Si’Tv’s “Funny is Funny”, Entertainment Tonight and many more.

Art Krug has a style that has been described as intelligent, surprising and universal. Krug’s perspective on everything from bidet seats to free range chicken will always catch you off guard. A staple of Pacific Northwest comedy since the ’80s, Krug has also traveled across the U.S. and into Canada, performing at such prestigious venues as The Improv in L.A. and The Riviera in Las Vegas. He has also appeared at comedy clubs, colleges and corporate parties for over 30 years.

Jessica Hong has performed improv, sketch, musical comedy and stand-up at festivals like Limestone Comedy Festival (Bloomington, Indiana), FunFunFun Fest (Austin, Texas), and Memphis Comedy Festival. She was a cast member of Chicago’s legendary Lincoln Lodge and is currently just trying to figure out how much energy to devote to leaving the house.

Rod Long is a multi-faceted performer, an artist and one funny cat man! His career in entertainment started as a professional photographer and writer, which eventually led him to the world of “Stand Up Comedy.” Based in Seattle, Rod soon became a “comedy force” and started headlining all over the U.S. and Canada. Long has shared the stage with Anita Baker, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and the late Ray Charles. He is the past winner of both the Seattle International Comedy Competition and Emerald City’s Funniest Person.

Susan Rice has earned her place in comedy by hard work and bringing her unique perspective to the stage night after night. She subscribes to the belief “Funny’s Funny” no matter who delivers the joke. In 1983 comedy was just beginning in Portland, Oregon. For over 38 years, Rice’s comedy life has taken her all over the country and the world. She’s appeared on Portlandia for IFC. She was voted Portland Oregon’s Funniest Person by the Willamette Week and her peers and comedy patrons. For the last almost 23 years Rice has lived and performed in Portland and her native Pacific Northwest.