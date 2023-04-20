Art Beat: Gearing up for summer, plus salvaged art and a violin concerto

This week, as I’ve run into readers around town, they bring up how amazing Saturday’s Little Lies concert was! Not only was the show great, but I was thankful for the five minute drive to the venue and the close parking spot. I’m already counting down the days until they play at Taste Edmonds this summer.

2023 Edmonds summer concerts announced

Summer feels like it will never come. What is going on with the weather lately?! I can’t wait for beach days, bonfire nights and summer concerts in the parks of Edmonds. The last one you can at least start planning for. The Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) has announced its summer concert series (see complete list in graphic above). These free events feature a variety of musical stylings from Puget Sound area groups and ensembles. Concerts are held mid-July through August in City Park, Hazel Miller Plaza, and Hickman Park. Don’t pack your picnic blankets and chairs yet, but make sure you load these dates in your calendar.

~ ~ ~ ~

All Decks On Hand

Art Walk, Thursday, April 20, 5-8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, noon-8 p.m.

Graphite

202a Main St., Edmonds

Make sure to pop into Graphite Arts Center for their special pop-up event and online auction All Decks on Hand. Featuring totally unique art on repurposed/recycled/salvaged skateboard decks by over 70+ local artists in various styles and mediums. The event will celebrate artistic creativity, with a focus on environmental awareness. Funds from this auction will be used to launch a non-profit called Salvage Arts, started by Graphite studio artist, Bruce Rivera. The mission of Salvage Arts is to fund free art classes, workshops, and demonstrations. Funds raised at this event will also support community clean up missions and enable future art shows which will benefit worthy non-profits, charities, and causes. Graphite will host a reception Friday after closing. See more details about the online auction here. The auction closes at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascade Symphony Orchestra presents final concert this season: Sibelius Violin Concerto

Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.

Cascade Symphony’s final show of the season, Sibelius Violin Concerto, will feature violinist Michael Jinsoo Lim. Known for his versatility with a wide range of styles, he enjoys a dynamic career as a soloist, chamber musician, concertmaster and recording artist. Lim is concertmaster and solo violinist of the Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra, serves as artistic director and violinist of the Seattle-based ensemble Frequency, and is director and co-founder of Planet M Records. His discography can be found on Naxos, Planet M, Sono Luminus, DreamWorks, Albany, Bridge, CRI, Bayer Records, RIAX and New Focus.

For 20 years, Lim toured and recorded with the Corigliano Quartet, a group he co-founded. With the quartet, he won the Grand Prize at the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition and the ASCAP/CMA Award for Adventurous Programming, and performed in the nation’s leading music centers, including Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital Hall, and the Kennedy Center. The quartet’s Naxos debut album was honored as one of The New Yorker’s Ten Best Classical Recordings of the Year.

Lim was among the final pupils of legendary violinist and pedagogue Josef Gingold at Indiana University. He later studied chamber music at the Juilliard School, where he also taught as an assistant to the Juilliard String Quartet. He currently serves on the faculty of Cornish College of the Arts. Lim has given violin and chamber music classes throughout the US and in France, Korea and Mexico. He has served on the faculty of Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and taught at Indiana University as a guest professor. For more information about Lim, please see his website. Click here for tickets.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.