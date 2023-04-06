Art gallery’s spring exhibit features the work of Edmonds College students

The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s spring exhibition is a Student Art Showcase featuring students’ drawings, paintings, designs, and photography. The exhibition will be displayed until June 16 at Lynnwood Hall.

This year’s show is co-curated by Edmonds College’s faculty chair of the art department Audineh Asaf and drawing and painting instructor Tim Cross. While many of the pieces on display were created as part of classes the students took at Edmonds College, some are independent works by students.

“We’re excited to feature a special exhibit of short, self-published works called zines created by my two-dimensional design students, which explores a variety of thought-provoking topics,” said Asaf. “These zines are now part of the library’s collection, and students can check them out to continue engaging with the artwork and ideas beyond the exhibit.”

The Student Art Showcase is on display through June 16 on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, Wash. The gallery is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday. A reception celebrating the exhibition will be held at the gallery 2-4 p.m. Friday, May 12. For more information, visit edmonds.edu/gallery.