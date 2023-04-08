As Sister City delegation wraps up weeklong Hekinan visit, city addresses trip publicity, attendee selection

Edmonds has been participating in a Sister City relationship with the Japanese city of Hekinan for the past 35 years. Part of this includes exchanging regular visits by delegations of students and adults to and from each city. Adults have gone every five years in the spring, while students traveled annually — prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — in the summer. Right now an Edmonds adult delegation is finishing up a weeklong trip there.

But some in Edmonds are saying that the city’s announcement of the trip took them by surprise, mainly because there was no publicity ahead of time, and had they known, they would have applied to be members of the delegation.

Former Edmonds Planning Board Chair Roger Pence is one of those. According to Pence, he and his wife Alison were interested in going as part of the adult exchange this year, and so he made “multiple inquiries” about the process for the past year. “But I could find no information anywhere about this year’s trip. I couldn’t pry it out of anyone,” he said. He left messages for staff for the Edmonds Sister City Commission, which oversees the relationship between Hekinan and Edmonds, but got no response.

The Sister City Commission states on its website that the goal of the Edmonds-Hekinan relationship is to promote international communication and understanding through exchanges of people, ideas and culture. Delegation exchanges, the commission notes, serve to further deepen the relationship between Edmonds and Hekinan.

The current delegation – now in Hekinan – includes Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and Edmonds Planning and Development Department Director Susan McLaughlin, as well as members of their respective families.

While the number of people going on the trip over the years has varied — this year there are 14 people — the process for publicizing how people can apply to be part of the delegation in past years has been a public one. Former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling twice led a delegation to Hekinan — once in 2013 and again in 2018. Both times, press releases were issued in the fall prior to the spring trip, describing how people could apply to attend. These announcements also noted that everyone was expected to pay their own way — and that included the mayor and his wife.

According to Edmonds Community Services and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum there is no formal procedure for how the Hekinan delegates are selected and how the trip is publicized. “This has been up to (Sister City) Commission leadership and the mayor at the time,” Tatum said. “Mayor Earling preferred to make a wide public announcement, other mayors have chosen to work more closely with the commission to select delegates.

“Public calls for delegates in local publications have not always been the norm,” Tatum added. “Mayor Earling’s preference was to select attendees – in part – using a call for delegates. Mayors before him chose a process more similar to the current one.”

Three former Edmonds mayors — Earling, Gary Haakenson (2000-2010) and Barb Fahey (1996-1999) — agreed that the Sister City Commission itself played a major role in both publicizing and planning these trips. However, they all say they remembered the city making public announcements about the Hekinan exchange and how people could take part. Fahey recalls that in addition to news releases, there were announcements at city council meetings and before service clubs, and also articles published in the city’s print newsletter.

Tatum said the trip was announced during Sister City Commission meetings, but Pence pointed out there have been no meeting minutes or notes or videos posted to the city’s website outlining commission actions so that citizens could learn more.

According to Tatum, this year’s delegates “were selected from current and past commissioners, staff and members of the public engaged in multicultural work.” A city news release described those attending as Sister City Commissioners, teachers, members of the Multicultural Association of Edmonds, and staff members. The city declined to release the names of everyone attending for safety and privacy reasons.

This year’s adult delegation trip also includes children. Tatum pointed out that “Japan opened post-COVID later than many countries. We’ve missed sending a delegation over the course of COVID and chose to send adults and youths this year. The added complexity of a shorter planning horizon and the challenges of family travel helped to determine the method of planning and selection,” he explained.

Unlike past mayors who paid their own way, the city is covering the costs for both Mayor Nelson and Director McLaughlin. “The knowledge exchange between city staff is an important part of the Sister City program,” Tatum said. As in past years, the remainder of the attendees were self-funded. “Staff who chose to bring their families paid for their expenses out of their pocket,” he added.

Official Sister City events conclude on Friday, April 7, and delegates have their own itineraries as to when they will return to Edmonds. You can view some of photos of their experiences on the city’s Facebook page.

— By Teresa Wippel