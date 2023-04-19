Asian Service Center hosting Edmonds Marina Beach cleanup April 22

Join the Asian Service Center for a community beach cleanup event at Marina Beach in Edmonds from 10 a.m.to noon on Earth Day April 22.
Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Bring your own water bottle and wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Marina Beach is located at 470 Admiral Way in Edmonds.
For more information, contact Robert Ha at robert.ha@asianservicecenterwa.org
