Asian Service Center hosting third nutrition seminar April 29

Join the Asian Service Center for a free nutrition seminar Saturday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 22727 Hwy 99, Ste. 201, Edmonds.
This seminar is the third in a series of nutrition seminars and will focus on the topic of proper digestion, with an expert nutritionist sharing six steps to achieve a healthier and balanced life.
For more information on Asian Service Center, visit www.AsianServiceCenterWA.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.