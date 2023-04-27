Asian Service Center hosting third nutrition seminar April 29

Join the Asian Service Center for a free nutrition seminar Saturday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 22727 Hwy 99, Ste. 201, Edmonds.

This seminar is the third in a series of nutrition seminars and will focus on the topic of proper digestion, with an expert nutritionist sharing six steps to achieve a healthier and balanced life.

For more information on Asian Service Center, visit www.AsianServiceCenterWA.org.