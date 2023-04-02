Best of Edmonds 2023: You have until midnight April 2 to vote

The deadline is approaching for the 2023 Best of Edmonds contest presented by My Edmonds News and sponsored by KDMC Marketing and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. You have until midnight, April 2 to cast your ballots for what you love best in our town.

During the past few weeks, we received hundreds of nominations in dozens of categories, and now it’s up to you to pick the winners. Here’s how it works:

Voting at this link. The contest closes at midnight Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The contest closes at midnight Sunday, April 2, 2023. You can vote one time per day. You can come back to the link any time to see how your favorites are stacking up against the competition.

We will name winners and finalists in each category, based on the number of votes received.

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.