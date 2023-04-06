Chamber members get first look at plans for Edmonds Library remodel

Sno-Isle Library officials unveiled preliminary plans for the Edmonds Library remodel at the Thursday Edmonds Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Portofino restaurant.

“We’re really excited to be here today to unveil the changes and innovations that are coming to the Edmonds Library as part of our remodel,” said Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson.

“First, I want to ask you what comes to mind when you think of a library,” she asked with a smile. “I’ll bet none of you thought that library can hold 60,000 gallons of water, but that’s exactly what happened on June 23, 2022 when an irrigation pipe leaked and spilled that much water into the 17,500-square-foot Edmonds Library. Thanks to quick action by our staff, all 54,000 books and all our computer equipment were recovered without damage, but the building itself was another story. Carpets were soaked and drywall was destroyed — the entire main floor unusable.

“After the flood, our first priority was to remove the standing water, repair the obvious damage, assess the building for additional damage and provide a pop-up library in the upstairs Plaza Room,” she explained — allowing the library to maintain services while working with the City of Edmonds on a plan for repairs.

“As part of this, we decided to use this unplanned challenge as an opportunity to take a fresh look and reimagine the space,” Thompson said.

She went on to explain that Johnston Architects, a firm with experience and expertise in public library design, was selected to combine staff ideas with best practices in the field into a design that would complement the Edmonds community by created an inspiring and welcoming space for the new library.

This will include an enhanced interactive children’s area, flexible in-library meeting rooms and an open, welcoming floor plan that invites community gathering and interaction.

“The children’s area says, ‘Come and stay here’,” she explained. “Books will be in bins for easy access, and there will be plenty of seating options.”

Visitors entering the library will be greeted by plenty of natural light and clear views to the water. The main meeting room will provide flexible space with a large room-divider door that can be closed off or opened to expand the space. There will also be small spaces for private online meetings – Zoom rooms – that provide a private area for interviews and can function as a mini-business center.

“I want to stress that these renderings are concepts at this point, and the final product may look different,” she cautioned. “The project is out to bid now, and we are keeping the project webpage updated with the latest information and progress reports. We do not have a firm opening date at this time, but we’re hoping for this summer – once the bid process concludes, we’ll have a better idea.”

Questions from luncheon attendees included the library’s plans for accommodating the upcoming Edmonds Art Festival, which has traditionally used the Plaza Room and upstairs patio area.

“We’ve been partners with the Edmonds Arts Festival for years,” Thompson responded. “While we don’t have a definitive answer at the time, we are working on it and will continue providing updates.”

Another question concerned meeting room availability for outside groups, to which Thompson responded that at this time plans are to make meeting rooms available only during regular library hours. Reservations are without cost and can be made on the library website.

The community can follow the project’s progress on the Edmonds Library reopening webpage.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel