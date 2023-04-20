Church responds to flyers left on congregants’ cars; ‘We Side With Love’ vigil set for May 2

Edmonds United Methodist Church (EUMC) issued a statement Thursday after someone posted disturbing flyers on congregants’ cars in the church’s front parking lot during 10:30 a.m. service April 16.

“The leaflets included violent, transphobic, homophobic, racist and child pornographic images, along with a call to violence,” the church statement said. “Fortunately, a church staff member saw the flyers, removed them, and reported the act to the Edmonds Police Department.”

Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Shane Hawley said that police first heard about the flyers from a citizen because they were also left on cars in some neighborhoods near the church. So far, police have no leads on a suspect and ask the public to contact them with any information via email at policetips@edmondswa.gov or by calling the non-emergency dispatch number at 425-407-3999.

The church statement says that church is also “taking steps to address security and emergency preparedness measures.”

In response to the incident, EUMC is hosting a community vigil called “We Side with Love” on Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. The church is located at 828 Caspers St. in Edmonds.

“Edmonds United Methodist Church is a congregation that affirms and welcomes all,” the statement said. “Edmonds UMC is committed to being a reconciling congregation: a church that affirms, welcomes, serves, and loves all people, especially folks who are trans, lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, asexual, and intersex. This faith community embraces the United Methodist Church’s social principles, including welcoming the stranger, being proximate to suffering, and serving at the margins.

“And to our trans congregants and community members, parents, and family members, we see you, we are with you, and we wholeheartedly affirm your belovedness, your wholeness, and God’s light within you,” the statement continued. “We love you, and we will speak in solidarity with you.”

You can read the full statement at www.edmondsumc.org.