City of Edmonds invites nonprofits to apply for rescue plan fund grants

The City of Edmonds invites Edmonds-based nonprofit organizations serving Edmonds residents to apply for a second round of grant funding to offset financial losses due to prolonged closures, cutbacks, loss of business or other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants are capped at a maximum of $10,000 per awardee.

The money comes through the Edmonds Rescue Plan (ERP) Fund, which allocates federal funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. One of the accounts created in the Edmonds Rescue Plan is aimed at supporting local nonprofit organizations. $79,000 remains in the account after the first round of funding in 2021.

Requests for small grants will be reviewed by a selection committee and may be approved by the Edmonds mayor.

Requests will be reviewed competitively, with awards based on relative need, likelihood to help an organization survive, previous ERP fund awards and other sources of funds available, among other considerations.

No application form is necessary. Requests must be made in writing via hard-copy letter along with any supporting materials. Emailed submittals will not be accepted. The application letter must contain the following:

Name of organization, including contact name and details.

Proof of nonprofit status.

Amount requested (up to $10,000).

Proposed use of the requested funds.

Statement of need. This may include description of financial hardship created by the COVID-19-induced closures, lockdowns, inflation and loss of business; an increase in demand for the organization’s services since March 2020; programmatic or capital needs; likelihood that the amount requested will help allow the organization to survive into future years, and any other pertinent, financial- and economic-related information.

Other sources of funds available to address the stated need.

Statement of how the organization and its programs, projects and activities enhance economic, cultural, and/or quality-of-life aspects within the Edmonds community.

Applicants must complete a review of their suspension and debarment from SAM.gov prior to the city’s approval of their grant.

Address the application letter as follows:

Todd Tatum

Edmonds City Hall

121 5th Ave. N.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Mail or drop off application letter to Edmonds City Hall. Applications must be postmarked or dropped off by 4:30 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023.

The mayor’s office will contact requesting parties once decisions have been made on the grant awards – expected within two to four weeks of submittal. A representative of the requesting organization may be asked to offer remarks regarding their submittal when the requests are reviewed.

For further information, contact Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum at todd.tatum@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0251.