City sponsoring Edmonds Earth Fair April 29

The public is invited to take part in the City of Edmonds’ 2023 Earth Day event, Edmonds Earth Fair, focused on educating the community o how they can reduce the effects of climate change. The fair takes place on Saturday, April 29 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center. This event is the first in the Climate Champions series.

The City of Edmonds is in the process of implementing the new Edmonds Climate Action Plan, which charts a course toward climate neutrality by 2050. To facilitate this, the city created the Climate Champions series of events that will take place over the spring and summer of 2023.

At the Edmonds Earth Fair, attendees can learn how to reduce their climate impact. Hands-on activities and vendor booths will focus on reducing carbon footprints, addressing waste and making earth-friendly lifestyle changes.

Vendors on hand will include Ridwell, Republic Services, Sound Disposal, Zero Waste Washington, WSU Master Gardeners and the Edmonds College Triton food truck.

This event is hosted by the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee. For more information about the event or for vendor inquiries, contact Tristan Sewell at tristan.sewell@edmondswa.gov