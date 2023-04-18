City officials bring pedestrian safety message to Maplewood K-8 second graders

With many Edmonds kids walking to school along increasingly busy streets, a group of city officials decided to pitch in and bring a Monday afternoon interactive pedestrian safety message to a group of second graders at Maplewood K-8.

Organized by Edmonds Transportation Engineer Bertrand Hauss, the session comprised a one-mile outdoor walking field trip through the neighborhood, where the students were given tips on using marked and unmarked crosswalks, pedestrian-activated HAWK (High-Intensity Activated crosswalk) crossing signals, how to safely walk on streets without sidewalks, how to stay safe in parking lots and more. Volunteers were stationed at several strategic locations along the route, where they explained to students the specific safety information to know at that spot.

Hauss was joined by Mayor Mike Nelson, Public Works Director Oscar Antillon, Senior Planner Brad Shipley, Edmonds PD motorcycle officer Jason Schier, and several teachers, school district officials and parent volunteers.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel