City officials bring pedestrian safety message to Maplewood K-8 second graders

City of Edmonds Transportation Engineer Bertrand Hauss explains how to stay safe in parking lots by looking both ways and establishing eye contact with drivers.

With many Edmonds kids walking to school along increasingly busy streets, a group of city officials decided to pitch in and bring a Monday afternoon interactive pedestrian safety message to a group of second graders at Maplewood K-8.

A parent volunteer coaches a group on how to safely use marked crosswalks.
Where no sidewalks are present, the students learned to always walk facing traffic and whenever possible stay outside the white lines that define the traffic lane.

Organized by Edmonds Transportation Engineer Bertrand Hauss, the session comprised a one-mile outdoor walking field trip through the neighborhood, where the students were given tips on using marked and unmarked crosswalks, pedestrian-activated HAWK (High-Intensity Activated crosswalk) crossing signals, how to safely walk on streets without sidewalks, how to stay safe in parking lots and more. Volunteers were stationed at several strategic locations along the route, where they explained to students the specific safety information to know at that spot.

Hauss was joined by Mayor Mike Nelson, Public Works Director Oscar Antillon, Senior Planner Brad Shipley, Edmonds PD motorcycle officer Jason Schier, and several teachers, school district officials and parent volunteers.

Public Works Director Antillon explains how to safely use an unmarked crosswalk.
After traffic stops for the HAWK signal, students step into the crosswalk.
Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and police motorcycle officer Jason Schier were on hand to greet students upon their return, passing out wearable flashing safety bands and other items.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

