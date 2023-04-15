Cline Jewelers poised to expand in downtown Edmonds

A fixture in downtown Edmonds since 2011, the locally owned Cline Jewelers has served generations of customers with everything from custom jewelry to on-site repairs to estate jewelry and more. Now poised to expand one block north, the business will occupy the storefront spaces recently vacated by both Sound Styles and Garden Gear. Signs announcing the move have been in the windows at 100 5th Ave. N. for several days.

“We’re getting going right away,” said owner Andy Cline. “We’re targeting Sept. 1 to open in the new location, and work is set to begin this Monday tearing out the old fixtures and the wall between the old Sound Styles and Garden Gear spaces.”

Downtown visitors should expect some pretty extensive but short-lived construction activity over the next few weeks. While Cline hopes to open in the new space Sept. 1, he notes that unforeseen construction delays could cause it to slide into October. (Cline’s current location is 105 5th Ave. S.)

“The new location will almost triple our retail space,” he explained. “With the extra space we’ll be able to expand our offerings, bring in some new things, and become a place where the community can drop in, get expert advice, and even grab a coffee and relax by the fireplace in the customer reception area.”

One feature of the new store will be an expanded jewelry workshop located in full view, right in the window of the former Garden Gear. Here, passersby will get the chance to observe the artisans at work creating new custom designs, repairing and restoring existing pieces and resetting stones.

“Customers will have a full view of the jewelers’ workshop from the sidewalk,” Cline said. “I’ve wanted to do something like this for years – give folks a chance to see firsthand how this work is done. The new space gives this opportunity. The expanded workshop along with a greater selection of everything from bridal to custom to estate and vintage jewelry is part of our aim to be Edmonds’ home-grown, one-stop, locally owned jewelry shop.”

The building is an historic gem of Edmonds’ downtown core. Constructed in 1926 as the Schneider Building, its first corner tenant was Skaggs United Stores, which renamed itself Safeway that same year. Safeway continued to operate at 5th and Main into the post-World War II period, moving in the early 1960s to a larger space just east of the railway station and becoming a modern supermarket. The space at 5th and Main has since been occupied by several businesses including Peggy Harris Gifts and most recently Sound Styles.

Andy Cline is the second-generation Cline to run the business, which was started in 1980 by his father Jerry Cline.

“My dad started out as a wholesale manufacturer specializing in supplying custom-made jewelry to stores in the Puget Sound area,” Andy Cline explained. “In the 1990s, he started adding retail to the business and opened a small shop on Highway 99 in the Safeway strip mall by 238th Street. After graduating college, I formally joined the business in 1999, specifically to oversee expanding and growing the retail functions and complete the transition out of wholesale.

“Today, we’re 100% retail,” he continued. “In 2011 we found our current space in downtown Edmonds. It was a great move – the community welcomed us with open arms. In our first year we experienced a 30%t increase in our business, and we’ve managed to grow every year since.”

And as if the new location weren’t enough, Andy and his wife Kristen – both long-time Edmonds residents — have just welcomed their first child Kenzie, now 4 months old.

“We love the Edmonds community,” Cline said. “With our new larger location and now our beautiful daughter, Edmonds is truly our forever home.”

— By Larry Vogel