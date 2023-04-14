Community invited to 20th annual Edmonds-Woodway golf tournament May 13

The 20th Annual Edmonds-Woodway High School Golf Team golf tournament is coming Saturday, May 13, and the community is invited to participate.

Every year, the E-W golf teams hold a fundraising tournament. This year’s event will be at the Nile Golf and Country Club in Mountlake Terrace, with a start time of 9:30 a.m.

Another way to help the student golfers is by sponsoring the event as a business or family, or helping with prizes for the tournament.

Here are the links:

Register you and your team; $500/team or $125/person

Sponsor a hole: Business – $500; Family – $250

Pay now for your team, Hole sponsor or donation.

In the “write a note” field, specify “Golf-Registration,” “Golf-Hole Sponsor” and/or “Golf-Donation”.

Contact Brandie Giles, tournament organizer, at brandiegiles@gmail.com or Bruce Mindt, head boys golf coach, at mindtb@edmonds.wednet.edu.