Community invited to 20th annual Edmonds-Woodway golf tournament May 13

The 20th Annual Edmonds-Woodway High School Golf Team golf tournament is coming Saturday, May 13, and the community is invited to participate.
Every year, the E-W golf teams hold a fundraising tournament. This year’s event will be at the Nile Golf and Country Club in Mountlake Terrace, with a start time of 9:30 a.m.
Another way to help the student golfers is by sponsoring the event as a business or family, or helping with prizes for the tournament.
Here are the links:
Register you and your team; $500/team or $125/person
Sponsor a hole: Business – $500; Family – $250
Pay now for your team, Hole sponsor or donation.
In the “write a note” field, specify “Golf-Registration,” “Golf-Hole Sponsor” and/or “Golf-Donation”.
Contact Brandie Giles, tournament organizer, at brandiegiles@gmail.com or Bruce Mindt, head boys golf coach, at mindtb@edmonds.wednet.edu.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.