Council April 4 to discuss proposal for zone representation, framework for board appointments

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, April 4 meeting is scheduled to discuss a proposal by Councilmember Vivian Olson to assign councilmembers to serve as liaisons for one of seven geographical zones in the city, to be rotated annually.

The council also will discuss a proposed framework around the process of appointments to the city’s boards, commissions and committees.

The council agenda memo regarding council zones notes that some residents have expressed interest in a local election system based on geographical districts, with the idea of improving representation of “the needs and wants” of each of district. Olson is instead proposing that each councilmember be assigned as a liaison annually to one of the seven geographical districts created in 2019 for the Edmonds Citizen Housing Commission.

Under the plan, each councilmember would be initially assigned to a district that corresponds with their position number — for example, Position 1 assigned to District 1. Each year, the councilmembers would rotate, so that at the end of a four-year term they would have represented four districts. If they served two terms, they would have represented all seven, plus repeating one.

The idea could be implemented immediately in 2023 or developed further for implementation in 2024, the proposal states.

As for appointment process for the city’s boards and commissions, the council will consider a proposal to amend city code with the goal of ensuring that community members can “easily access information about what board or commission is seeking new members, and that the application and selection process is clearly explained; consistent, fair and equitable. It is also critical that the rosters of these boards and commissions be accurate, up to date, and publicly accessible, and that all stakeholders have clear expectations of responsibilities and timelines.”

In other business Tuesday, the council is scheduled to hear an annual report from Edmonds Municipal Court.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., and can also be viewed via this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can view the full agenda), on Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.