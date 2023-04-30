Council set May 2 to review Hwy 99-area design standards, construction bids

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, May 2 meeting is set to review Edmonds Architectural Design Board and Planning Board recommendations for permanent standards for certain projects zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan.

The proposed standards would replace those contained in an emergency interim ordinance approved during a Dec. 10 Edmonds City Council meeting. The ordinance was aimed at addressing concerns voiced by residents of Edmonds’ Gateway neighborhood, just west of Highway 99, regarding the planned 261-unit Terrace Place apartment building there.

The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the matter at its May 16 meeting and make a final decision on May 23.

Also on the council agenda:

– A presentation on multimodal level of service as part of the city’s transportation plan update

– A report on construction bids for citywide bicycle improvements and Elm Way walkway projects.

– An interlocal agreement between the Sno-Isle Library District and the City of Edmonds related to Edmonds Library repairs.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Those wishing to join the meeting virtually can click on the following Zoom meeting link:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 426

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can also find the complete meeting agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.