Council votes to continue contracting with Lighthouse Law Group for city attorney services

After a city council subcommittee spent several months reviewing options for future city attorney services, the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday night meeting voted unanimously to continue the city’s practice of contracting with an outside firm rather than hiring an in-house attorney. The council also approved — by a 4-2 vote with one absention — an amendment to continue contracting with the city’s current firm, Lighthouse Law Group.

The city attorney assessment subcommittee, which includes Councilmembers Jenna Nand, Susan Paine and Dave Teitzel, was tasked with collecting key information to help the council analyze the city’s options for obtaining long-term city attorney services. The subcommittee was formed after the council Dec. 6 approved a one-year contract with Lighthouse, which has provided city attorney services for Edmonds since 2011.

The subcommittee completed a range of tasks aimed at helping the council make a decision on next steps. These included issuing a satisfaction survey to internal city attorney clients and contacting judges who have handled litigation involving Lighthouse to solicit input on the firm’s quality of work. The subcommittee also researched and presented costs estimates and pro/con findings to the council regarding contracting vs. in-house city attorney services, and collected key information from similar-sized cities about their city attorney arrangements

At last week’s council meeting, Teitzel asked councilmembers to review the results of the subcommittee’s final project: a survey of nine comparator cities on their city attorney models and expenses. The decision before the council Tuesday night was whether to move forward with issuing a request for proposals (RFP) for a contracted outside city attorney or hiring an in-house attorney.

All councilmembers expressed support for continuing to contracting with an outside firm rather than hiring an in-house attorney, for several reasons.

For one, having an outside firm with attorneys in a range of specialties — such as those employed by Lighthouse — means the city has various legal experts it can call on for legal advice. That wouldn’t be the case with one in-house attorney, and the city would have the added expense of having to contract with outside attorneys anyway.

Councilmembers Teitzel and Vivian Olson also noted that the in-house attorney would report to the mayor, which Teitzel said “could compromise the independence of the city attorney, since the mayor is the direct supervisor and may exert political pressure on the decisions on the city attorney.”

(Earlier in the discussion, Mayor Mike Nelson also expressed support for continuing to contract with Lighthouse, stating he believes the firm “has done a great job.”)

Teitzel pointed out that an in-house attorney and related costs — from paralegals to training to materials — could also be more expensive, noting that in 2022 the annual in-house attorney expense ranged from $725,000 in Shoreline to $1.5 million in Puyallup. In comparison, Edmonds paid the Lighthouse Law Group $647,000 in 2022.

Teitzel made the motion that the city proceed with a contracted, rather than in-house, city attorney.

Speaking in favor ot the motion, Olson said she was concerned about what would happen if the in-house attorney were ill or on vacation, meaning the city would have to hire another attorney to fill in. She also noted that “almost all of the pros of going in house are met by our particular contracted service with Lighthouse,” including familiarity with city issues and personnel, long-term commitment and institutional knowledge and accessibility.

Councilmember Nand said she was not only in favor of retaining the contract model but also would like to bypass the RFP process altogether so the city could continue to contract with Lighthouse.

“I don’t think that the City of Edmonds is large enough administratively to justify having an in-house counsel,” Nand said, adding the city’s needs “are more than adequately served” by the contract attorney model. “We would be taking on way more fuss and expense and just headaches than we need to because basically we are contracting out to Lighthouse to manage all of that administrative burden for us.”

Councilmember Paine then proposed an amendment to Teitzel’s motion that the city continue its contract with Lighthouse. “We’ve had very effective counsel who knows us all and can speak to our concerns,” she said. “Their staffing model has been very effective for all of us with really superb services across the board,” Paine said, adding she was hopeful a new contract could be approved with Lighthouse as soon as next week.

Teitzel said that while he’s had positive experience with Lighthouse, he wouldn’t support Paine’s motion “because I think we’ve heard many voices from citizens saying it is really time after 12 or 13 years to take a look at what’s out in the market.”

Councilmember Will Chen agreed, stating “we just need to see what’s out there. If Lighthouse continues to show up as one of the strongest candidates, then logically it will become our selected contracted city attorney to continue the service.”

While supporting the proposal to continue the contract model, Councilmember Diane Buckshnis said she believes “it’s important to our citizen base to be judicious in this because it has been a long-term relationship (with Lighthouse) and there has been some lack of trust that has occurred within the citizenry on specific issues.”

Nand had a different view: “My philosophy is, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it,” she said in supporting Paine’s amendment. Spending a few months managing a city attorney process, Nand added, isn’t a good use of the council’s time. “Let’s as a council focus on the actual issues facing the city and not fall prey to a very vocal minority that has issues with our city attorney,” she said.

In the end, the council voted 4-2 to support Paine’s amendment, with Buckshnis and Chen voting no and Teitzel abstaining. The council then unanimously approved Teitzel’s main motion as amended.

In other business, the council heard the 2022 annual report from South County Fire and Rescue, which provides fire and emergency medical services under contract. South County Fire officials are scheduled to come back to the council in about a month to discuss the specifics of that contract. You can see their 2022 annual report here.

And it awarded a contract to Shoreline Construction for the city’s 2023 utility replacement project. Shoreline Construction submitted the low responsive bid of $2.6 million for the work, which includes replacing and upgrading existing water lines and sewer lines at various locations around the city. The total cost — including a management reserve and construction management, inspection and testing — is $3.4 million.

— By Teresa Wippel