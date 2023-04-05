Councilmembers hear updates from Edmonds District Court, explore district liaison role

Two annual reports — one from the Edmonds Municipal Court and the other from City Attorney Jeff Taraday — plus a robust discussion on whether city councilmembers should be appointed as liaisons to specific city districts dominated Tuesday night’s Edmonds City Council meeting.

Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera started with a summary from 2022 court activities, noting that there were 3,228 cases filed, with the majority of those either traffic infractions (1,357) and parking infractions (1,278). The court also handled 465 criminal non-traffic cases, 67 DUIs and 56 criminal traffic cases, plus 15 non-traffic infractions.

Rivera said that court has also has restarted its community court program, located in the city’s satellite office on Highway 99, which is more easily accessible to many in the community. The court also received $160,000 in grants from the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts aimed at identifying individuals with substance use disorders and other behavioral issues. The goal, she said, is to engage those individuals with community-based therapeutic interventions.

The court has two probation officers who teach three weekly Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) classes, with two of those focused on domestic violence. “I can’t give enough credit to our probation officers,” Rivera said. “I’ve never seen the level of care and compassion and services offered that these two individuals offer the people who come to our courts.”

The court resumed passport processing in November 2021 using an appointment system, processing 128 passports in 2022. It became clear, Rivera said, that the appointment system wasn’t operating efficiently so in January 2023 the court moved to a walk-in system, “which has been working great.” So far in 2023, the court has already processed 436 passports.

Looking to the future, Rivera said the court is in conversations with other counties to bring electronic home monitoring with victim notification technology to Edmonds Municipal Court. Under recent state legislation, when the court places someone on home monitoring, the protected party can “download a app that will give them an alert if that person comes within the restricted areas,” she said. It also allows for notification of law enforcement as well as programming of restricted areas. The court is also looking to update its jury summons system.

In addition, the judge said she expects some changes in court processes based on legislation now being considered in Olympia related to drug possession and Washington State Crime Laboratory delays, but those measures are still in process.

The annual report from Jeff Taraday of the Lighthouse Law Group, which provides city attorney services under contract with Edmonds, included an update on billing for the first quarter of 2023, now that the firm is billing the city hourly rather than via a flat monthly fee. Under the hourly billing system, which the council approved in December as part of a one-year contract for 2023, Edmonds was charged a first-quarter 2023 subtotal of $172,015.70. That’s slightly under what the city would have paid using the flat fee of $58,000 monthly that Lighthouse proposed for its new contract.

“There’s been a pretty successful racheting back of city attorney usage (by the city) over the first quarter,” Taraday said.

The Lighthouse contract was set to expire at the end of December. A council work group was established to look at whether to renew a longer-term Lighthouse contract or seek out other options, including other law firms and the possibility of hiring an in-house attorney.

In other business Tuesday night, Councilmember Vivian Olson introduced a proposal that would assign councilmembers to serve as liaisons for one of seven geographical districts created in 2019 for the Edmonds Citizen Housing Commission.

Edmonds’ seven councilmembers are elected at-large, meaning they represent all residents. This proposal isn’t meant to change that, Olson said, although some councilmembers said Tuesday night it would be a good first step toward considering the idea of district representation down the road.

“Immediately and in the short term, I think we can deliver immediately on a lot of the benefits that some people had sought for the change for districting,” Olson said. “To have somebody who is really paying attention to a particular area.”

Under the plan, which Olson said had originally been suggested by longtime Edmonds resident and Economic Development Commissioner Darroll Haug, each councilmember would be initially assigned to a district that corresponds with their position number. Position 1, for example, would be assigned to District 1. Each year, the councilmembers would rotate, so that at the end of a four-year term they would have represented four districts. If they served two terms, they would have represented all seven, plus repeating one.

For that one year, Olson said, councilmembers would have certain outreach responsibilities to their assigned district, which could include hosting town halls.

The reaction from councilmembers present Tuesday (Council President Neil Tibbott was absent) was mostly positive. Councilmember Dave Teitzel called the idea “elegantly simple.” Using the zones created for the housing commission makes sense because they are roughly the same size geographically and also contain about the same number of households, he added.

While citizens can still contact anyone on the council, “I think they’ll find comfort going through someone who is digging deeper into their issues,” Teitzel said.

“It would definitely push us out of the municipal bubble I think we’re in here (in the downtown area),” Councilmember Jenna Nand said, “and force us out in the neighborhoods so that instead of the citizens coming up to us, we’re going to them.”

Councilmember Will Chen said such an idea would give councilmembers a chance to better get to know various city neighborhoods and could also provide the council with an opportunity to better explore the concept of council districts.

Following up on that idea, Teitzel said that “nothing about this proposal precludes us from looking at alternative forms of government longer term, and I think we should. I think we should form a task force looking not only at districting but looking at a weak mayor/strong council form of government or a code city vs. charter city.”

Councilmember Susan Paine said that while she liked Olson’s idea “philosophically,” it appeared to be “top down” and “prescriptive” in terms of what types of liaison activities — such as hosting town halls — that the councilmembers should take.

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, on the other hand, said she thought the concept could generate “a lot of turf wars.” She gave the example of budget meetings she held throughout the city last year and which she plans to do again this year. “Someone might get mad because I’m going into their area,” she said.

Both Buckshnis and Paine also pointed out that not every councilmember may feel comfortable hosting their own town hall meeting. Paine and Nand also said it was important to ensure that funding was available to ensure appropriate outreach was conducted by council liaisons, including translation of documents into languages besides English.

After the discussion, Olson said she would bring the idea back for further deliberation at a later date.

In addition, the council Tuesday night was scheduled to consider a framework for amending city code with the goal of ensuring that community members could easily access information regarding positions open on various city boards and commissions –and that the application and selection process were clearly explained, consistent, fair and equitable.

However, Community Services and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum — whose department oversees four city boards, commissions and committees — shared that the suggested changes present a variety of timing and logistical difficulties for city staff to implement. After further comments, the council decided to work further on the draft framework to address staff concerns. Councilmembers also discussed the idea of having the concepts be redeveloped as a city policy rather a code amendment, since there is more flexibility.

Finally, the council approved a proposal by Teitzel to postpone until its April 18 meeting approval of a list of minor code amendments. Teitzel noted that the amendments came in at the last minute and the council hadn’t had time to review them.

— By Teresa Wippel