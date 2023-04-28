Deadline extended for DEIA Commission applications

Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of the community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill an open position on the city’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission (DEIA).

The commission currently has one opening due to the resignation of a commissioner for the remainder of a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

The mission of the Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Commission is to promote and embrace diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility through action, education, and guidance. The nine-member volunteer advisory commission:

Serves as a resource for city government and the community by providing information, education, and communication that facilitates a better understanding and celebrates our differences;

Provides recommendations to the mayor and city council that would identify opportunities to address issues of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, and promote programs which create a more accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community; and

assists the City of Edmonds in supporting and challenging all areas of government and the community to eliminate and prevent all forms of discrimination.

Applicants will be reviewed and considered by the existing members of the commission who will make the nominations, which are subject to city council confirmation. The new appointee will fill the remainder of a three-year term that runs until Dec. 31, 2024. Upon completion of initial terms, commissioners may seek reappointment.

Applicants must reside within the City of Edmonds. Ideal applicants will be interested in issues of DEIA, can respect different views, are positive and action oriented, and have some personal experience that will contribute to a rich and diverse body of Commissioners. Persons of diverse personal backgrounds, such as ethnic heritage, race, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion, and age are encouraged to apply. In addition, applicants should have the time to commit to monthly evening commission meetings, occasional evening or weekend sponsored events, plus monthly working committee meetings.

Apply online by clicking “application” listed on the following city webpage: www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

Or obtain an application by contacting Edmonds City Hall directly:

Email: megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov

Phone: 425-775-7724

City Hall: First Floor Reception, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

Application forms may be returned as indicated on the form no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, May 19. Applicants should be available for potential in-person interviews by the Diversity Commission at their Wednesday, June 7, meeting at 6 p.m.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니다.