Diamond lot added to list of free after-hours parking locations downtown

The City of Edmonds has contracted with Diamond Parking for free after-hours parking at the lot located near Bank of America on 3rd Avenue South and Main Street for the remainder of 2023.

Visitors will have access to free parking after banking hours, weekends and holidays throughout 2023.

The Edmonds City Council allocated funds in the 2023 budget to allow for leasing of parking spaces in the downtown area.

Signage will indicate to visitors that they are in the right lot and remind them of the free parking times.

The leased lot is indicated by the yellow outline in the map above

This city-leased lot is in addition to the existing after-hours parking program offered by Ed! (Edmond Downtown Alliance). Participating “good neighbor” businesses allow their lots to be used after business hours, clearly marked by signs provided by Ed!. Current participants are Sound Credit Union, U.S. Bank and Washington Federal Bank. Info about all downtown parking can be found here.