E-W senior receives Sno-King School Retirees scholarship

Edmonds-Woodway High School senior Becca Hershey will be receiving a $2,500 scholarship from Sno-King School Retirees for the 2023-2024 school year to begin her studies as a future teacher. The Sno-King School Retirees consists of retired educators from Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts.

Hershey is one of four students receiving scholarships. Through the generosity of former member Winnie Smith, the organization will be able to offer each of these students an additional three years of financial help to become an educator.

Hershey is a full International Baccalaureate diploma candidate who is planning to continue her education at Gonzaga Univesity. The child of two educators, Hershey has always wanted to be a teacher and shape the lives of another generation of students.